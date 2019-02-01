MADISON — More than two weeks had passed, giving Brad Davison and the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team plenty of time to get over a loss at Maryland on Jan. 14.
Or not. Based on Davison’s demeanor earlier this week, the Badgers were still steaming from that defeat.
“I think we still have a sour taste in our mouths from the first 20 minutes of that game,” Davison said. “We didn’t show up, we didn’t play the way that we knew we could play.”
Davison and the No. 24 Badgers gained a measure of revenge Friday night with a 69-61 win over the No. 21 Terrapins at the Kohl Center.
Senior center Ethan Happ finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Davison had a game-high 21 points to help Wiscosnin (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) extend its winning streak to five games.
The Badgers also got some big production off the bench from sophomore forward Aleem Ford and junior guard Brevin Pritzl to avenge a 64-60 loss to the Terrapins 18 days earlier.
Freshman guard Eric Ayala scored 18 points for Maryland (17-6, 8-4), which was cruising along until its two starting big men, sophomore Bruno Fernando and freshman Jalen Smith, got in foul trouble early in the second half.
Fernando finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, his 14th double-double of the season. Junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. added 11 points for the Terrapins.
The victory gave the Badgers more wins than they had all of last season, when they finished 15-18 to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. Wisconsin also topped its Big Ten win total from last season (7-11).
Happ scored all of Wisconsin’s points during a 7-0 run that tied the game at 40 with 16:10 left.
Some of that surge occurred with Fernando and Smith sitting on the bench with three fouls apiece, but Wisconsin wasted some opportunities to do even more damage.
Over the course of five possessions, Happ went 2 of 6 from the line and missed from point-blank range. Ford also missed a wide-open 3-pointer during that stretch.
Maryland used an 8-2 run that included 3-pointers from Ayala and Cowan to build a 48-42 lead, but Pritzl and Davison answered with 3-pointers off assists from Happ to tie the game with 10:23 remaining.
Wisconsin had two chances to take the lead but couldn’t convert, and a pull-up jumper by Aaron Wiggins and a basket in transition by Cowan gave the Terps a 52-48 lead.
After a media timeout, Davison hit a 3-pointer from the left corner off an inbounds play and made another from the top of the key two possessions later to give the Badgers a 54-52 lead.
A free throw by Cowan and a basket by Fernando helped Maryland regain the lead, but Happ hit Ford for a 3-pointer from the right wing to put UW back in front and start a 12-1 run.
After a Maryland turnover, Happ scored and was fouled to give Wisconsin a 59-55 lead. He missed the free throw, but Happ fed Ford for another 3-pointer the next trip down the floor.
Two free throws by Davison and a pull-up jumper from sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice gave Wisconsin a double-digit cushion with 1:37 remaining.
Wisconsin trailed 33-15 at halftime in its first meeting with Maryland. It wasn’t as bad this time, but the Terps still controlled the first half and built a 36-31 lead at the break behind 13 points from Ayala.
The Terps went 6 of 10 from 3-point range — Ayala made all three of his attempts — in the opening 20 minutes and led by as many as nine points.
A free throw from Happ and a 3-pointer from the right corner by Pritzl cut Wisconsin’s deficit to five points heading into the locker room.
