Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Wiese had 1.1 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and two bags with drug residue March 31 when he was stopped for speeding in Rockland, according to the complaint.