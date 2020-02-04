Berger boosts recruiting class

MADISON — Jalen Berger knows full well the lineage he’s expected to carry on when puts on a University of Wisconsin football uniform.

Berger is a four-star running back recruit out of New Jersey who announced his oral commitment to the Badgers last month at the Army All-American Bowl. He’s expected to sign his National Letter of Intent to attend UW today, the opening of the regular NCAA signing period.

The Don Bosco Preparatory High School product embraces the history his home state has with UW’s running back position, producing some of the best players in Badgers history like Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Corey Clement.

Expecting a player to come in and put together the kind of career Dayne, Clement or Taylor did might be unfair, but Daniel Sabella, Berger’s coach for his final year at Don Bosco Prep, says it’s a challenge that Berger can live up to.

“Do I think Jalen can handle that? Absolutely. I think that that excited Jalen as well. I think that he’s excited to be compared to those guys and wants to follow in their footsteps and make a name for himself,” Sabella said.