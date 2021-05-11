Bertha Johnson's Westby Syttende Mai rommegrot recipe

Over moderate heat use a heavy kettle to heat the cream for 15-20 minutes. Use a whip to add the flour and salt. Continue cooking and beating until the butter forms. Carefully drain the butter into a small dish or pitcher. I just leave the butter and add the hot milk. Heat the milk in a glass pitcher in the microwave for 5-7 minutes. Add about a cup of the milk to the cream at a time and whip until smooth each time. When all the milk is included continue heating/whipping for 3-4 minutes. All of this is done over moderate – never high – heat. Then pour the grot into a dish or storage container and pour the melted butter over it. Never make more than a single batch at a time. A double batch fits into an ice cream pail and freezes fine. Brown sugar and cinnamon are tasty toppings.