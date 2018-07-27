Bethel Home and Services has several special events planned for August.
Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m., Bethel Oaks Memory Care Open House, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua. Tours of the new memory care home will be available Aug. 1st from 2-5 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 7:30-10 a.m. No appointment necessary, just show up during those times and staff will tour you around. A short program and house blessing will take place Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. Flyer is attached.
Monday, Aug. 6, from 4-5 p.m., Vernon County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua. Cynthia Meisner, a speech therapist, will join the group to discuss speech as it relates to dementia and Alzheimer’s. If meeting participants are in need of adult day care for their loved one, they should contact Lynn Swiggum at 608-637-2171 for registration to Care Cove. Call 608-637-6358 with questions about the support group.
Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1:15 p.m. auxiliary meeting, followed by the 2 p.m. program and refreshments by Skogdalen Lutheran Church in Bethel Home’s fellowship room.
Monday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., golf outing, Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Get your golfing buddies together and get registered for the 20th annual Bethel Home Golf Outing. Shotgun start, four-person scramble. Cost is $85 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner. Dinner only is $25 per person. For more information and to register, call Bette Schoenemann at 608-637-6323 or fdn@bethelhome.org. Proceeds will go toward resident needs at Bethel Home such as warming blankets, memory care activities, therapy and exercise equipment and more. Registrations are due Aug. 6
Sunday, Aug. 19, from 7-11 a.m., Cowboy Breakfast (Wild West Days) at the Community Arena, 858 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served.
