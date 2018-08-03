Bethel Home and Services has several special events planned for August.
Monday, Aug. 6, from 4-5 p.m., Vernon County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua. Cynthia Meisner, a speech therapist, will join the group to discuss speech as it relates to dementia and Alzheimer’s. If meeting participants are in need of adult day care for their loved one, they should contact Lynn Swiggum at 608-637-2171 for registration to Care Cove. Call 608-637-6358 with questions about the support group.
Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1:15 p.m. auxiliary meeting, followed by the 2 p.m. program and refreshments by Skogdalen Lutheran Church in Bethel Home’s fellowship room.
