There will be a flash sale on general admission tickets. The first 500 general admission tickets sold Saturday are $5 off. There is a limit of four tickets per transaction.

The first BTB festival was created by the City Brewery in 2002 to celebrate great beer. Along the way we’ve added wine, cheese, meat and more as we celebrate our 19th year in 2023! In 2020 and 2021 the event was canceled due to COVID. We have also expanded our love for local craft beverages and vendors and had our first ever, Between the Bluffs Frothbite-Beer & Bites Festival in December 2021 and a successful run in 2022.