Bi-State Classic: Girls enjoy expanded field for showcase

Holmen High School sophomore Anna Strasser won three wrestling matches Friday at the La Crosse Center.

She finished all of those victories by pin and couldn't have been happier to talk about the experience and her team as Bi-State Classic staff set up for the final session of its two-day event.

"I was very excited for this," Strasser said. "This is such an electric environment to be in, and it felt so good to win with all of those people watching us."

Girls began competing in their own division at last season's Bi-State, and it expanded this weekend with more competitors and more mats required for a three-match format rather than the two it used a year ago. There were 235 girls matches wrestled.

"Last year was more, 'Oh, there are some girls here,'" Strasser said. "We got two mats at the end. Today, we had six mats going at one point. We had close to 200 girls here, and I think it was really cool that they could get that many girls here for this."

Strasser and classmate Hailey Hopkins both posted 3-0 records for the Vikings in a format that paired up opponents with similar size and experience.

Strasser pinned her foes in matches that lasted 2 minutes, 41 seconds, 1:43 and 2:34, and she did it with an aggressive approach.

"Anna, she's just mean ... in a good way," Holmen girls wrestling coach Carl DeLuca said. "She is very nice off the mat, but it's different on the mat.

"She never lets up on the pressure and never stops until (her opponent) is done. It's fantastic."

Strasser laughed when told of the assessment.

"I don't know what it is, but I just go into attack mode," Strasser said. "I don't know if angry is the right word, but I know I have to go out there, be super aggressive and make her not want to wrestle me."

Hopkins finished her matches in 35 seconds, 2 minutes and 3:57. She came back from an 11-8 deficit against Sparta's Joanie Schauf in the final match and got the pin just before time ran out.

While Strasser wrestled last season, Hopkins is new. She decided to give the sport a try after younger siblings got involved.

"My parents said I should just try it because I might be good at it," Hopkins said. "I was always practicing it with my brother and sister."

Did she like it right away? Hopkins smiled and paused before answering.

"I'm a sleeper, and I like to sleep a lot," she said. "So when I went into it, I was like, 'This is really tiring.' But I really like it."

Natalie Johnson, Alexa Szak, Nora Lee, Jozie Collins and Madeline Eggerichs all went 2-1 for Holmen, which had 15 competitors

Aquinas' Sophia Paulson, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Macki Kaz and Prairie du Chien's Irelynd Cejka also went 3-0, and Cejka matched Strasser and Hopkins with three pins.

The Vikings take their next step as a program with a dual triangular in Decorah, Iowa, on Tuesday. DeLuca also said the team has its first home dual scheduled against Eau Claire North on Feb. 3.

"I feel like we've gotten better since the beginning of the season," Hopkins said. "I feel like when we started, everyone was just getting into the mindset of wrestling.

"We have people getting pins really early after starting. It's not the same for everybody, but it helps everyone to have the whole team always out there supporting each other as we go."

While the program is in its infancy, wrestlers are mostly seeing new opponents each time they take the mat. That means it's time to make an impression, according to Strasser.

"My last match was against the hardest girls I've wrestled this season," Strasser said of Eau Claire North's Sydni Schindler. "It was definitely my hardest match today.

"But you go into matches like that knowing it's someone you might wrestle again in the future. I know if I beat her now, it gives me the upper hand going into the next match. They'll automatically think, 'Oh, no, it's that Holmen girl. She beat me last time. Oh, crap."