Bi-State Classic notebook: Aquinas' Fitzpatrick looking to grow from finals loss

Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek said that his sport is one in which you either win or you learn.

At the Bi-State Classic, a meeting of defending Wisconsin and Minnesota state champions at 113 pounds Friday night at the La Crosse Center ended with Blake Beissel of Hastings (Minn.) winning a 12-0 major decision over Aquinas junior Jake Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick (14-1) seemed to carry the same attitude as his coach following the loss to the defending MSHSL Class AAA state champion Beissel (18-0). What Fitzpatrick learned was that there’s still room to grow, even as a defending WIAA Division 3 state champion himself.

“He was too strong,” Fitzpatrick said. “Could barely move…It showed I have a lot I can work on.”

Stanek said bottom position is where he noticed Fitzpatrick struggle the most, but both wrestler and coach fully understood that it came against an opponent with 99 wins in his past 104 matches.

After a scoreless first period, the Aquinas wrestler started on bottom in the second and was unable to escape Beissel. Fitzpatrick fell behind 6-0 on back points.

“I think we were exposed a little bit in our work on bottom, maybe first move stuff off the whistle and then chaining moves together on bottom,” Stanek said. “Instead of one move on bottom, maybe we put two, three or four moves together to get out. That’s why you wrestle good kids so maybe they can expose where you’re a little weak. They force you to improve.”

Fitzpatrick may not have won a Bi-State title this year — as he did in 2021 at 106 —but the junior managed three pins, a technical fall and a major decision before reaching the finals.

Stanek knew Beissel, who’s committed to wrestle at Minnesota in college and is currently ranked 13th nationally at 113 by FloWrestling, presented a challenge.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full going into that match,” Stanek said. “One thing about (Fitzpatrick) is he always gives a great effort and I was proud of his effort over the weekend. He beat a lot of really good kids and tonight just ran into a better wrestler.”

Flege enjoys first finals experience

Mequon Homestead junior Charlie Millard (26-1) defeated Aquinas senior Tate Flege (13-2) by major decision, 14-4, in the 160 finals to claim his a Bi-State title in his debut appearance.

Flege — the third seed in the tournament with Millard entering as the top seed — gave his assessment of the runner-up for the Division 1 152 state title. Flege improved his previous best Bi-State placement from last year, a third-place finish at 145.

“(Millard) is an awesome kid,” Flege said. “He just an awesome kid. He beat me up that match. I’m just always happy to be here. Never been up on that platform and it feels good. I feel like that’s an accomplishment in itself.”

Even without the title, Flege’s run to the final included an impressive 8-0 semifinal win over the second-seeded Ashton Miess of Riverdale. Flege credits pointers gained from teammates with helping him to a shutout.

“Going into my semifinal match, I knew he was a good wrestler but I’ve had teammates that have wrestled him in the past,” Flege said. “I knew I could beat him. I went up there and wrestled my match, controlled it, got to my attacks. I knew that was how I was going to win that match.”

Flege had three major decision wins and a pin.

Ginther falls to defending champion

Caledonia senior Tucker Ginther faced an uphill battle in the 145 finals against defending Bi-State 138 champion and three-time state qualifier in Marshfield’s Hoyt Blaskowski (21-0)

The outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds, but Blaskowski walked away with a 4-1 victory.

Ginther’s takedown efforts were stifled, but his defense gave him an opportunity to tie following an escape with 55 seconds remaining.

Ginther (12-1) took a pair of shots in the final minute but was ultimately undid by his second stalling penalty awarded to Blaskowki.

“He was locking me up with ties and I really had no choice but to go for the leg,” Ginther said.

“I wasn’t getting in with my leg moves like I wanted to. It was a desperation move on my part. It’s a growing point and I’m going to learn.”

Ginther’s previous best finish at Bi-State was eighth at 126. He collected two pins and two decision wins over the course of the tournament.

Third-place thriller

The third-place matchup at 138 proved to be the final one of the tournament, in part due to the stalemate between Owen Denstad (15-2) of Caledonia and Easton Worachek (20-5) of Luxemburg-Casco.

In the third overtime period, an escape and takedown by Denstad gave him the 4-1 decision win over the former WIAA state champion.

Blake Thiry (18-1) of Prairie du Chien narrowly edged out Ayden Goetzinger (15-3) of Caledonia/Houston in the third-place match at 195, winning a 3-2 decision. Thiry wasn’t the only Prairie du Chien wrestler to take home third. Luke Kramer (15-2) won a 3-1 decision at 152 over Kaleb Lochner (8-3) of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Tomah’s Gavin Finch (19-4) lost a 4-3 decision at 145 and David Malin (14-2) of Aquinas lost by pin in 4:32 at 182. Both placed fourth.

Fifth-place finishes

A takedown with 10 seconds left allowed Aquinas’ Roger Flege (15-2) to win his fifth-place match at 106 over Jake Jandrin (21-6) of Luxemburg-Casco 3-1.

Holmen won a pair of fifth-place matches. Turner Campbell (15-4) won 1-0 Mineral Point’s Carson Kroll (17-4) at 126 while Preston Kratochvill (7-2) won a 7-4 decision against Logan Henningson (17-3) of Winona/Winona Cotter.