Big Brothers, Big Sisters highlights 2020 match of year

As the world continues to tackle social unrest and a global pandemic, continuing the personal connection between mentors and mentees at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region (BBBS7) is more important than ever.

One match between Big Brother Troy and Little Brother Quinten proves to be a shining example of the program at work. Quinten’s mother enrolled then 6-year-old Quinten in the BBBS7 program in the hopes of getting him in touch with a positive male role model. In early January, the staff at BBBS7 named Quinten and Troy as the 2020 Match of the Year. The BBBS7 staff said Quinten and Troy continued to connect despite the barriers of the pandemic.

The two opted for virtual activities as well as outdoor activities that could be done in a safe and socially distant way. In addition, the staff wanted to recognize one of their most consistent mentors and emphasize the importance of mentorship during National Mentoring Month.

Big Brother Troy and Little Brother Quinten have been matched for over three years. According to Quinten, the two enjoy trips to the store, sledding, mini-golfing, and so much more together. More recently, the match attended a BBBS7 socially distant walk through the Rotary lights in December.

