A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
A Viterbo University student who said she was a victim of two recent racist incidents on campus has been accused of starting a fire in a resid…
A 25-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with trading sexually explicit images and videos of childre…
The Rudy’s Drive-In in Sparta will have new owners when it opens for the season on May 1.
A criminal complaint has been filed against an 19-year-old La Crosse man accused of driving a vehicle 100 mph through residential streets Marc…
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains Sunday morning in Onalaska.
A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony drug charge after La Crosse police allegedly found 11.7 grams of marijuana in his possession.
The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious device found Wednesday on the 1400 block of George Street.
“It was a very complex investigation because there were so many parts — a shooting, a dead body, explosives,” recalled La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf. “It was the talk of the community — a very bizarre situation.”
Lily Krahn won't have to deal with what can be an exhausting process while leading the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team as a…