Big Ten Conference season to be called off on Tuesday, according to reports

Despite the conference’s efforts to combat the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Big Ten.

Rutgers is currently dealing with an outbreak that has resulted in 28 players and multiple staffers testing positive. Michigan State had to quarantine its entire team last month due to an outbreak. Six programs have had to pause workouts this summer due to positive COVID-19 tests.

A Facebook post from the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney was spread online recently as well, detailing Feeney’s struggle with the virus, which required him to be hospitalized and has possibly caused a heart condition. COVID-19 can attack heart cells, and can cause inflammation throughout the body, which affects cardiac functions, according to Science magazine.

Not knowing the long-term effects of COVID-19 — especially in regard to heart problems — is a key factor in the Big Ten’s decision.

Dr. Chris Kratochvil, a doctor at Nebraska who heads the conference’s task force on emerging infectious diseases, has been at the center of the Big Ten’s decision-making.

“We know eventually sports are going to come back and we want each of the organizations to be optimally ready to come back in a healthy way whenever that is,” he told the State Journal last month.

Canceling football would deal a critical blow to UW finances. Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez told the State Journal last month that not having a football season will result in a $100 million revenue loss for the department, and it will likely use a reserve fund to cover losses.

