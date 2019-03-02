BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana made enough big plays to squeak past Michigan State — again.
This time, it was Justin Smith leading the way.
Smith scored a career-high 24 points, helping the Hoosiers beat the sixth-ranked Spartans 63-62 on Saturday.
Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.
While Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan were held in check, combining to go 6 for 24 from the field, the Hoosiers got important contributions from Smith, Green and Rob Phinisee in their second win against the Spartans this season.
Phinisee finished with just five points, but his tough defense on Michigan State star Cassius Winston helped the Hoosiers close it out.
Indiana trailed 62-60 before Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game’s opening bucket.
Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.
Michigan State led by as many 12 in the first half. Matt McQuaid made a jumper to give the Spartans a 62-56 lead with 4:13 left, but the Spartans were shut out the rest of the way.
Rutgers 86,
No. 22 Iowa 72
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points for Rutgers in the Hawkeyes’ home finale.
Issa Thiam had 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-11 Big Ten), who exacted revenge on Iowa after the Hawkeyes used a buzzer beater to beat them in Piscataway two weeks ago.
Iowa played without coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended by the school for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.
It was Iowa’s third loss in four games — and the Hawkeyes (21-8, 10-8) needed some late heroics to top Indiana in their only win in that stretch.
No. 14 Purdue 86,
Ohio State 51
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 25 points, and the Boilermakers took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (22-7, 15-3). It was the final home game for senior starters Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who each scored eight points.
Edwards made 9 of 16 shots and scored 19 of his points in the first half.
Jaedon LeDee led Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) with 16 points. Justin Ahrens was scoreless after netting 29 points in his previous game.
Purdue sank 55.9 percent of its shots. The Buckeyes hit just 33.3 percent. The Boilermakers also made 11 3-pointers compared to two for Ohio State.
