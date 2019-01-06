ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday to remain unbeaten.
Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who are a win away from matching the school’s best start. They joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.
The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1) had won seven straight since losing at Duke.
Michigan’s Zavier Simpson scored 12 points and freshman Brandon Johns had eight points and eight rebounds.
Indiana’s Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Romero Langford added 17 points.
No. 25 Iowa 93,
No. 24 Nebraska 84
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a game that Iowa simply had to have, junior Jordan Bohannon carried the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes with one of the best halves of his career.
Bohannon scored 22 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Tyler Cook had 16 points and Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84 on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play.
“It’s hard to get your first Big Ten win, especially against a team like Nebraska. They have one of the most talented (starting lineups) in the Big Ten,” Bohannon said. “We got some stops when we needed to, especially down the stretch.”
Ryan Kriener added 14 points in his first career start for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3). They shot 29 of 32 from the free throw line in holding off the Huskers (11-4, 1-3).
Northwestern 68,
Illinois 66
EVANSTON, Ill. — A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Northwestern its first Big Ten win of the season.
Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Turner and Ryan Taylor had 12 points apiece and Anthony Gaines added 11 for Northwestern (10-5, 1-3).
WOMEN
Illinois 66,
No. 12 Minnesota 62
MINNEAPOLIS — Brandi Beasley scored 18 points and Illinois closed the game with an 11-2 run to rally for a 66-62 upset over No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday.
The Illini (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak by erasing a 17-point third-quarter deficit.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau graduate Annalese Lamke had 18 points and Jasmine Brunson 17 for Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.