LINCOLN, Neb. — If this was the farewell to Nebraska coach Tim Miles at Pinnacle Bank Arena, it surely was one he’ll never forget. Neither will the ardent 12,300 fans who showed up to see the Cornhuskers wrap up a regular season in which they badly underachieved.
What happened previously this season didn’t matter on senior day.
Showing the fight often missing in other games, the short-handed Huskers hit a flurry of shots to wipe out a nine-point deficit with 50 seconds left in regulation and went on to beat Iowa 93-91 in overtime Sunday.
Amir Harris scored the go-ahead layup with 10.8 seconds left and Thorir Thorbjarnarson blocked Jordan Bohanon’s 3-pointer try at the buzzer to set off a celebration. The fans who’ve watched so much bad basketball this season were on their feet roaring, the Nebraska players danced at center court and Miles made his way back to the locker room to cheers and hand slaps.
“It was really emotional, I know,” Miles said. “I’m just so happy for the guys. I’m happy to walk out of Pinnacle Bank with such an important win. They deserved it and worked for it so hard.”
The loss, in Iowa coach Fran McCaffery’s return from a two-game suspension, was the fourth in a row for the Hawkeyes (21-10, 10-10 Big Ten).
Penn State 72,Illinois 56
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State guard Josh Reaves has never gotten as many hugs or pats on the back as he did on Sunday. Reaves scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Penn State.
The win guaranteed Penn State (14-17, 7-13) a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and cemented Reaves’ legacy as one of the most versatile players to ever step on the Bryce Jordan Center hardwood.
Reaves made 10 of 17 field-goal attempts including a career-best 6 of 10 from 3-point range to lead the Nittany Lions in a game they led for all but 3:23 of the second half. He added four steals, two assists and a block which moved him into the program’s top 10 in the latter category. He needs six steals to become Penn State’s all-time leader.
Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While addressing a near-capacity home crowd on Sunday, Indiana senior Juwan Morgan turned to his family and teammates and thanked them.
Contemplating transferring as an underclassman, there was a time when Morgan wanted to leave Bloomington, take off the cream and crimson and walk away.
The Hoosiers are sure glad he decided to stay.
Morgan capped the Hoosiers’ regular-season finale in style, converting his first 10 field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 25 points.
“I remember nights talking to my mom and dad,” Morgan recalled. “About those times I wanted to transfer. I was tired of this place and things like that, but I had Zach (McRoberts), Devonte (Green) and De’Ron (Davis), they kept my head on straight a lot, and they basically talked me out of it.”
Romeo Langford added 20 points and six rebounds while Green had 16 points for the Hoosiers (17-14, 8-12), who secured a first-round bye at the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.
Morgan shot 11 of 13 from the field and 2 for 2 from the foul line to post his second 25-point game this season. The forward was coming off a 20-point performance in Indiana’s 92-74 victory against Illinois.
It was Indiana’s fourth straight win after losing 12 of its previous 13 games.
Missouri Valleychampionship
Bradley 57,Northern Iowa 54
ST. LOUIS — A huge rally by Bradley resulted in quite a reward — its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2006.
Down by 18 points with 17 minutes left, Elijah Childs and the Braves surged past Northern Iowa on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.
“You can’t make this up,” Childs said. “We rode the wave and did the course.”
Childs scored 16 points and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 13 for fifth-seeded Bradley (20-14).
The Braves advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time overall — in their last appearance, as a 13th seed, they beat Kansas and Pittsburgh before losing to Memphis.
Bradley trailed 35-17 before breaking loose. The Braves used a 12-0 run to get close.
Luqman Lundy had 11 points and eight rebounds as Bradley won the MVC Tournament title for the first time since 1988.
“I knew we would make plays eventually,” Lundy said.
Added Childs, “We kept our composure, stayed aggressive. If they let us get those same shots we knew they’d fall.”
AJ Green led sixth-seeded Northern Iowa (16-18) with 23 points.
