Big-time agent has plan for football players to find path

More gaps could be on the horizon, too. There might not be much (if any) college football this season. Some collegians could opt out of playing.

The chasm in style of the college and pro games increasingly widens. With little consistency in how school programs are run and many divergent coaching approaches, pegging players as top prospects becomes more difficult. Pro days are so choreographed they could take place on a Broadway stage.

Evaluating street free agents — a player with no contract anywhere — is a time-consuming, costly and usually rushed process

“We already have commitments from multiple NFL teams to HUB, as clients, and we expect many more,” Yee says without identifying those franchises. “We still are determining whether we will limit the product, however, to a certain number of teams in the league.”

HUB’s plans include a one-day, invitation-only training camp of noncontact football drills designed to teach. Between 20 and 25 players would attend each camp, with COVID-19 protocols in place. The first camp is tentatively planned for September, subject to local health laws and regulations.

NFL teams would be able to attend one site to evaluate the players more extensively than currently possible.