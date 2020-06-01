Bill Halfman: Options for PPE when supplies run short

Liz Stahl, one of my counterparts in Minnesota, authored the following article to provide ideas for staying safe during this time when doing jobs that require Personal Protective Equipment:

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is necessary to protect farmers and other agricultural workers from pesticides, grain dust, mold and other hazards. The COVID-19 global pandemic, however, has stressed the supplies of PPE since the emergency needs of our medical care providers and first responders must be met. The following are some considerations if you are a farmer, applicator, or other agricultural professional facing a shortage of PPE.

What level of PPE do you need? For pesticide applications, a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, shoes and socks are typically the minimum required PPE when mixing, loading, and applying a product. Protective eye-wear including goggles or a face shield, chemical-resistant gloves, additional clothing such as a chemical resistant apron or coveralls, and/or a respirator may also be listed on the label.

Always check the pesticide label for specific PPE requirements – the label lists what is required to lawfully use a particular product and restrictions exist for personal health and safety. Note, the label will list the minimum level of PPE required; you can always wear a higher level of protection.