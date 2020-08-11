Bill Miller, Gregg Hall partner for 'Storytellers' show Aug. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

He may have moved to Nashville, but three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller still feels most at home in the Driftless Zone.

It was here, while studying at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, that he kicked off his music career, and in the decades since he’s been a mainstay at local venues and festivals.

So when the COVID-19 cancellations started pouring in, there was one that was particularly disappointing.

“I was so bummed I couldn’t sing at Moon Tunes in the park,” he said in a recent interview.

Undaunted, he and longtime friend Gregg Hall found another way to bring the music to the La Crosse community: a drive-in show Friday night at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

The “Storyteller” show, modeled after the VH1 program of the same name, will feature Miller and Hall playing together and sharing the stories behind their songs. It will be “an intimate night of music,” Miller said, “just him and me on acoustics.”