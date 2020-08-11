Bill Miller, Gregg Hall partner for 'Storytellers' show Aug. 14

He may have moved to Nashville, but three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller still feels most at home in the Driftless Zone.
It was here, while studying at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, that he kicked off his music career, and in the decades since he’s been a mainstay at local venues and festivals.
So when the COVID-19 cancellations started pouring in, there was one that was particularly disappointing.
“I was so bummed I couldn’t sing at Moon Tunes in the park,” he said in a recent interview.
Undaunted, he and longtime friend Gregg Hall found another way to bring the music to the La Crosse community: a drive-in show Friday night at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
The “Storyteller” show, modeled after the VH1 program of the same name, will feature Miller and Hall playing together and sharing the stories behind their songs. It will be “an intimate night of music,” Miller said, “just him and me on acoustics.”
Hall has been testing the waters of live music in the COVID-19 era since June, when he launched a series of drive-in shows at Driftless Music Gardens in rural Richland County — with an emphasis on safety. “People aren’t going to have as much fun unless they feel safe,” Hall said.
The same is true for the West Salem show, which will employ a similar drive-in format, with a 15-foot tailgating space between each vehicle.
It’s a great opportunity for the performers and the audience alike. “People need to get out, but they don’t need to go out without masks or protection,” Miller said. “This will give people a chance to see us (and) a chance for me to make my living.”
In a time when many people are looking for solace, Miller hopes his music can offer some comfort. “I’m in a position to bring joy and healing and reconciliation to whoever I sing to,” he said.
And the Coulee Region gives the same back to him.
“Where I find comfort, it’s La Crosse,” he said. “Nashville is great for my career, but La Crosse is where it all happened.”
“The other day (in Nashville), I went to a Cracker Barrel, and … four people come up to me and they think I’m someone else,” he said. “But in La Crosse at Kwik Trip, they turn around and smile and say, ‘Hey, Bill, how are you?’”
“La Crosse remembers,” he said. “That’s all that matters to me.”
