Tomah Health
A daughter, Everleigh Mae, was born April 23 to Lindsay Pfeffer and Phillip Gigous of Tomah. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
A son, Wesley Alan Mohr, was born April 25 to Chelsea and Jeramy Mohr of Tomah. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.
A daughter, Aubree Marie, was born April 28 to Carrie and Joshua Gaede of Sparta. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches.
A son, Marques Abel, was born May 4 to Angela Greendeer and Lavell Early of Tomah. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.
A son, Quentin Eli, was born May 12 to Morgan (Touchstone) and Eli Yoder of Wilton. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 22 inches.
