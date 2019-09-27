Tomah Memorial Hospital
A daughter, Hannah Elizabeth, was born Sept. 17 to Kelly (Berg) and Cody Sutherland of Tomah. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21 inches.
A son, Garrett Soren, was born Sept. 19 to Nicole (Haschke) and Eric Christensen of Tomah. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches.
A daughter, Evangeline Ann Faith, was born Sept. 19 to Paris (Thurber) and Jordan Books of Tomah. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 18 inches.
A son, William Jo, was born Sept. 22 to Amanda (Albaugh) and Kyle Braun of Black River Falls. He weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches.
A son, LaMonte James, was born Sept. 23 to Rachel (Pooler) and Jamal Arnold of Tomah. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.
A daughter, Amaya Jean, was born Sept. 23 to Samantha Jean Pulley of Tomah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.
A daughter, Marley Raine, was born to Tollen (Turner) and Cherokee Foss of Sparta. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.