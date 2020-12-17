Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Gabrielle Rogers of New Lisbon is the mother of a boy, Haylen Jax, born Oct. 26. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 ½ inches.

Danielle and Joseph Krueger of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Joelle Grace, born Nov 2. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Tim Novy of Wonewoc. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Todd Krueger of Mauston.

Morgan and Johnathan Biba of Endeavor are the parents of a boy, Elliott Adam, born Nov. 4. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tracy Witz and Bruce Schilling of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Lori and Steve Biba of Endeavor.

Alaricia Turner of Mauston is the mother of a boy, Ryan James, born Nov. 9. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 22 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Jon Turner of Mauston.

