 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
0 comments
BIRTHS

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Gabrielle Rogers of New Lisbon is the mother of a boy, Haylen Jax, born Oct. 26. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 ½ inches.

Danielle and Joseph Krueger of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Joelle Grace, born Nov 2. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Tim Novy of Wonewoc. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Todd Krueger of Mauston.

Morgan and Johnathan Biba of Endeavor are the parents of a boy, Elliott Adam, born Nov. 4. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tracy Witz and Bruce Schilling of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Lori and Steve Biba of Endeavor.

Alaricia Turner of Mauston is the mother of a boy, Ryan James, born Nov. 9. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 22 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Jon Turner of Mauston.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News