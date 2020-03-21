You are the owner of this article.
BIRTHS
BIRTHS

Tomah Health

A son, Lestat Scott, was born March 3 to Celestina Segura and Keith Diamond of Tomah. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches.

A daughter, Ava Joy, was born March 4 to Breanna (Blaha) and Tyler Worthington of Tomah. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 ¼ inches.

A son, Wesley, was born March 9 to Katie (Gibson) and Kyle Flaten of Ontario. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.

A son, Sam Thomas, was born March 10 to Theresa and Anthony Burch of Tomah. He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches.

