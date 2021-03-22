 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Kate and Anthony Ledvina of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Anthony Jr., born Feb. 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounce and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandmother is Denise Zurawski of Brooksville, Florida. Paternal grandfather is Larry Ledvina Sr. of Necedah.

Allison Walter and Matthew Katuzny of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Legend Thomas, born Feb. 9. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounce and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandfather is Alvin Walter of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lana and Phillip Kutuzny of Wisconsin Dells.

Carrie and Dennis Jaedike of Adams are the parents of a girl, Oakley Ana-Lee, born Feb. 12. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches.

Kaycee and Kenneth Mees of Camp Douglas are the parents of a boy, James Lee, born Feb. 24. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Brandi and Jeremie Hatch of Virgin, Utah. Paternal grandparents are Jessica and Nick Mees of New Lisbon.

