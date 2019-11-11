Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston
Shelldonna LaCar and Cameron Allen of Adams are the parents of a boy, Josiah Christopher Dean, born Oct. 28. He weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 16 inches. Maternal grandmother is Tina Bean of Oxford. Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Christopher Allen of Nekoosa.
Kaylee Richie and Zach Oleson of Camp Douglas are the parents of a girl, Peyton Rea, born Oct. 29. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Karla and Mike Richie of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Brent Oleson of Camp Douglas.
