Tomah Memorial Hospital
A son, Jameson Joseph, was born May 14 to Katelynn Portzen and Riley Boldon of Elroy. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 18 ¾ inches.
A daughter, Charlotte Grace, was born May 17 to Stephanie (Lightbody) and T.J. Hove of Tomah. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches.
A daughter, Delilah Rose, was born May 22 to Shania and Josh Wilcox of New Lisbon. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches.
A son, Olen K., was born May 24 to Allison Helmke and Damion Lafortune of New Lisbon. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.
A son, Dominic Paul, was born May 30 to Britt (Reekie) and Anthony Pagor of Tomah. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.
