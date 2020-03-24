Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Ninita Treuber and Dennis Hazard Jr. of Adams are the parents of a girl, Izabella Rain, born Feb. 24. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Amy and Mike Solchenberger of Adams and Philip Treuber of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Dennis Hazard of Adams and Teresa Lebecki of Milwaukee.

Carrie and Jordan Baeseman of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Rosella Jae , born Feb. 26. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounce and measured 21 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Nikki and Jamie Logan of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Janet and Craig Baeseman of Elroy.

Amber Feight of Wonewoc is the mother of a girl, Kinsley Irene, born March 11. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Theresa and Larry Feight of Wonewoc.

Kyrstin Skiff and Evan Robeson of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Noah Michael, born March 14. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparent is Jennifer Thelen of Westby. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Ramquist of Mauston and Steve Robeson of Oxford.

