Tomah Memorial Hospital
A daughter, Abigail Fiona, was born July 24 to Manza Stites and Alvin Sordahl of Tomah. She weighed 6 pounds and measured 18 inches.
A daughter, Cadence Lily, was born July 26 to Maureen (Rentmeenster) and Howard Pike Jr. of Sparta. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.
A son, Logan Joseph, was born July 27 to Mikala Miller and Joe Dishaw of Tomah. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
