Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Kelley Bass-Alderman and Joshua Sorenson of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Jacob Carl, born March 9. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sherry Alderman of Mauston and Rob Lecas of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Richard Sorenson of Mauston.

Alyssa and Daniel Holzberger of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Boston Lee Holzberger, born March 11. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kari Lalk, and Jane and Ken Lalk of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Robert Resch of Mauston, and Kent Holzberger of Milwaukee.

Justyce Harmel and Blake Nemitz of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Jaxton, born March 16 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounce and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Danielle Harmel of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly Giroux of Camp Douglas and Michael Nemitz of Mauston.

Kassidy Koscal and Jordan Riebel of Camp Douglas are the parents of a girl, Adelaine Jade, born March 19. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Lesha and Chad Riebel of Melissa, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Patti and Charles Koscal of Camp Douglas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.