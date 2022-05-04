Bishop Callahan to Ordain Eleven Men to the Diaconate May 7

Eleven men will be ordained to the order of deacon by Bishop William Patrick Callahan at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7,

Alex Kren and John Zweber, upon ordination to the diaconate, will continue their formation in anticipation of priestly ordination next year.

The following men will serve as permanent deacons, providing an invaluable service to the pastors of the parishes where they are appointed. Some of the ways they assist include: visiting the sick and the homebound, preparing couples for marriage, teaching in the RCIA and faith formation programs, preaching the Gospel, administering baptism, officiating at weddings and wakes, assisting at the altar and carrying out administrative tasks.

Jonathan A. Anderson will be appointed to serve as deacon at St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph.

Paul J. Arbanas will be appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah and Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Castle Rock Lake.

Mr. Terrence L. Bell will be appointed to serve as deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse.

Mr. Tony C. Biolo will be appointed to serve as deacon at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids.

Mr. Kevin V. DeCook will be appointed to serve as deacon at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls.

Todd A. Hoerter will be appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Knowlton.

Anthony F. Shay will be appointed to serve as deacon at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley.

James J. Sniadajewski will be appointed to serve as deacon at Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer.

John E. Woehrle will be appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth.

The ordination Mass will be livestreamed at diolc.org/live.

