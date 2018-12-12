The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey co-op fought back from a two-goal deficit Tuesday to tie Marshfield-based Wisconsin Valley 2-2 at Lunda Ice Center in Black River Falls.
The Tigers converted two power plays in the third period to bring the game back to even.
Tigers coach Oak Moser said a sluggish first period put his team in an early 2-0 hole.
"We started the game very slow and didn’t play with energy needed to compete," Moser said. "It was a learning experience, and we will build from it."
Wisconsin Valley scored both its goals in the first 12 minutes of the game and outshot the Tigers 17-5 in the first period.
Moser said his girls regrouped during the first intermission and played much better in the second and third periods.
Tomah finally got on the scoreboard early in the third period, when Lexie Hagen buried a loose puck from close range. Assists were credited to line mates Savannah Holcomb and Ellie Steinhoff.
Later in the period, the Tigers evened the score when Hannah Long took a pass at the offensive blue line from Steinhoff and fired a shot on goal. The puck deflected off a Wisconsin Valley stick and past the goaltender to tie the score with 3:41 left.
Moser said both teams played well through the remaining 3 ½ minutes and the overtime period, when both teams put six shots on goal.
Black River Falls/Tomah goaltender Josie Mathison made 38 saves.
The Tigers host Stoughton Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Lunda Center before traveling to Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Dec. 18.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 WISCONSIN VALLEY 2
Wis Valley;2;0;0−2
BRF/Tomah;0;0;2−2
First period: W - Tryba (Broecker) 6:50 (pp). W - Tryba (Gren, Broecker) 11:14.
Third period: B/T - Hagen (Steinhoff, Holcomb) 1:35 (pp). B/T - Engebretson (Steinhoff) 13:19.
Saves: W - Cowden 29. B/T - Mathison 38.
Penalties: W - 10-5. T - 2-4.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.