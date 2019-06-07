BRODHEAD, Wis. — A three-run third inning was too much for the second-ranked Prairie du Chien High School baseball team to overcome on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks, with a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on the line, couldn’t get their bats going in a 3-1 loss to Markesan in a sectional final played in Brodhead, Wis.
Cayden Plagenz hit an RBI double to spearhead the victory for the sixth-ranked Hornets (21-5), who will play in their first state tournament since 2016.
Gavin Gillitzer doubled with one out in the top of the third inning, but teammates couldn’t get him around the bases. Prairie du Chien (19-3) entered the game on an 11-game winning streak.
Semifinal
Prairie du Chien 2, Viroqua 1 (8)
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Prairie du Chien won the game when designated hitter Mark Walter executed a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Gillitzer pitched all eight innings for PdC and allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out six and not walking a batter.
That spoiled a nice outing from Viroqua pitcher Hunter Vikemyr, who struck out 10, walked two and allowed five hits and one earned run over 6⅔ before reaching his pitch limit. Tate Knutson drove in Viroqua’s run in the second inning, and Vikemyr and Zemla doubled against Gillitzer. Zemla was 2-for-3 for Viroqua (24-5), which had its season begin with a 5-4 loss to Prairie du Chien.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.