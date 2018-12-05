MILWAUKEE — Eric Bledsoe matched his season high with 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 115-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee countered an opening basket with nine consecutive points and did not trail after that. The Bucks led 30-21 after one quarter, 56-45 at halftime and then opened the third period with a 19-4 run.
Bledsoe’s 3-pointer put Milwaukee up 75-49 with 7:25 left in the third.
Blake Griffin had 31 points and Reggie Jackson scored 15 for the Pistons, who lost their second straight after a five-game winning streak.
The Bucks, who entered with the second-best record in the East behind Toronto, improved to 12-2 at home. They are 4-5 on the road.
Antetokounmpo was limited to six points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting, but Bledsoe picked up the slack with 18 first-half points.
Griffin kept the Pistons close in the first half with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Milwaukee closed the first quarter with a 9-4 spurt. Two free throws by Thon Maker gave the Bucks their biggest lead of the half at 56-43.
Detroit’s bench was a combined 3 for 17 in the first half, missing all six 3-point attempts.
WARRIORS 129, CAVALIERS 105
CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, Kevin Durant added 25 and the Golden State Warriors came back to face a very different looking Cleveland team for the first time since winning another NBA title, and beat the Cavaliers 129-105 on Wednesday night.
Curry scored nine points in less than a minute midway through the fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for their eighth straight over their former Finals rivals.
Curry added nine rebounds, seven assists and appears completely healed after missing 11 games with a strained groin. Durant had 10 rebounds and nine assists.
THUNDER 114, NETS 112
NEW YORK — Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in a sensational fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left that lifted Oklahoma City past Brooklyn.
George rallied the Thunder from a 23-point deficit and finished a point shy of his career high, leading them to a fourth straight victory in a game they trailed big for much of the way.
RAPTORS 113, 76ERS 102
TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 of his season-high 26 in the fourth quarter and Toronto handed Philadelphia its 13th consecutive loss in Canada.
Serge Ibaka added 18 points to help the Raptors bounce back from a loss to Denver to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Toronto is an NBA-best 21-5, and improved to 11-3 at home.
Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points and had 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.
