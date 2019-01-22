Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will hold a community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent).
- Feel well on day of donation.
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms.
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years.
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS.
Tips to remember on donation day:
- Bring along a photo identification such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.
- Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling BloodCenter of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visiting bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
