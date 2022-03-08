 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive at Tomah Recreation Park March 23-24

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces to meet area blood needs by holding a two-day blood drive March 23-24 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave.

Officials say the need for blood is urgent. Every day Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin needs to see at least 800 donors to meet the demands of hospitals. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

To register for a donation time, visit the Tomah Health website at tomahhealth.org.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

