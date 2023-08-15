The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Tomah Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Donors can register on-line, but walk-ins are welcome. The Red Cross says the need is great and it takes only an hour from walk-in to walk-out.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of choice and will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Fun Grill Package, including a Wireless Bluetooth Portable Travel Speaker, 60-quart wheeled insulated portable cooler and standup propane gas grill.