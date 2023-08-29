The Bloomer volleyball team returns serious firepower from last year’s Division 2 state qualifier and is already flexing its muscle early on in the season.

The Blackhawks bring back four letterwinners from a season ago and started the year this past weekend by winning the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open with an unbeaten eight-win effort.

Katlyn Jones, Amelia Herrick, Ciarra Seibel and Isabel Rubenzer played key roles on the team’s run to the state tournament a season ago and will be its core once again. Jones is the team’s top returning hitter with 300 kills in 2022 to go with 88 blocks in earning All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team honors and was picked to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division 2 All-Tournament Team. Third-year Bloomer coach Heather Henry credits Jones for her explosiveness and awareness in helping Jones before a top player.

Herrick runs the offense from the setter position and was a WVCA Division 2 All-State honorable mention with 961 assists a season ago in earning All-Western Cloverbelt first team and Henry calls Herrick the ‘boss’ of the offense. Seibel was an All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention with 226 kills and 339 digs and Henry said she makes an impact on the game as a fearless defender and strong passer.

Isabel Rubenzer is a key in the middle for Bloomer after notching 227 kills in 2022. Henry said Rubenzer’s ability at the net as well as her energy are key for the team.

Fresh off the team’s title in Whitewater, the Blackhawks host Colfax and Menomonie in a triangular on Tuesday evening.

New opportunity for Cadott

The Hornets have a number of players eager to take on larger roles for third-year coach Lynn Schreiner.

Emma Kowalczyk, Makenna Harel and Haley Mathison will lead the way in more prominent spots this year. Kowalczyk led the team with 62 blocks while adding 286 digs, 180 kills and 33 aces last year. The senior will hold down the middle and take a more active role as a leader.

Harel had a team-high 328 digs and added 60 aces in 2022 and will move to libero and after playing in only three rotations last year. Webster played in nearly every match a season ago, tallying 66 kills and 72 digs Schreiner credited the senior’s improvement in consistency. Haley Mathison will also take on a more active role on offense.

Schreiner said the team wants to be competitive in the Western Cloverbelt, using its scrappiness to battle for victories.

Cadott started the season with a home quad Tuesday before competing at the Menomonie Sprawl on Friday and Saturday.

Seichter returns for Stanley-Boyd

Following the graduation of a large senior class, the Orioles will have plenty of new faces.

Junior Syleen Seichter is the lone returner from last year’s Western Cloverbelt Conference co-championship squad.

The middle/right side Seichter had 31 kills in 37 games played on the right side a season ago. Senior Taniele Ducommun, juniors Aaliyah Allard, Kamryn Derks and Lauren Potaczek, sophomores Macie LaGrander, Ava Prahl and Bailey Sikora and freshman Kelly Lew will join Seichter in the varsity lineup for the Orioles.

Second-year coach Karley Wiensch believes her team can be competitive as it grows in the Western Cloverbelt.

Stanley-Boyd started the season in Colfax for a quad Tuesday before playing in the Menomonie Sprawl on Friday and Saturday.

Cornell aims for East Lakeland four-peat

The Chiefs have been the class of the East Lakeland Conference in recent years and return plenty of experience in the push for a fourth straight title.

Overall Cornell brings back seven letterwinners that all played a major role in last season’s league title. Makya Hetherington and Brooke Sime were All-ELC first team members with Brooke Anderson earning second team and Bralee Schroeder selected as an honorable mention. Marcella Boehm and Briana Glaus return to add to the team’s middle hitter group and Teryn Close adds another solid presence in the back row for sixth-year coach Amy Lorenzen.

Overall the program has 24 players involved is eager to build upon the success of recent years.

Cornell opens the season hosting a triangular with Bruce and Flambeau on Tuesday before hosting New Auburn on Thursday.

Youngsters have chance in New Auburn

A number of inexperienced athletes will have the chance to play in the Trojans lineup.

Second team All-East Lakeland middle hitter/blocker Morgan Berg and four-year letterwinner Lauren Allison lead the way in experience for New Auburn and second-year coach Louise Cody. Sophomore Nora Jensen and Kyra North will play outside hitter and setter in the lineup while a strong incoming freshmen group of Wittney Gotham, Elise Branville, Lindsay Malmanger and Lucy Malmanger will see time on the court around the lineup.

New Auburn opens the season Tuesday with a triangular in Birchwood.

Veterans back for Lake Holcombe

Ninth-year Chieftains coach Beth Meddaugh has seven returning letterwinners on her team this fall.

Ella Hartzell leads those returners after leading the Chieftains in digs and aces a season ago, earning second team All-East Lakeland honors as well as winning the program’s Team First Award. Ava Story was an All-East Lakeland honorable mention in 2022, Emma Lechleitner was the team leader in blocks and Abby Jones led in assists. Lake Holcombe will also have setter Chloe Lee back for the full season after missing time a year ago due to injury.

The season started for Lake Holcombe on Thursday with a quad in Boyceville and the Chieftains are back in action next Thursday in Flambeau.

