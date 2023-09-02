BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team went back and forth before a late score and conversion helped the Blackhawks earn their first win of the season Friday in a 20-18 Heart O'North win over Saint Croix Falls.

Gabe Prince's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter tied the game at 18 before Landyn Ludwigson's 2-point conversion put the Blackhawks in front 20-18. Prince finished with 53 yards on 17 carries including the touchdown and Ludwigson had 33 yards on six attempts.

Collin Crane had a big night through the air for Bloomer (1-2, 1-0), completing 13 of 21 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Zeke Strand. The first was from 68 yards to tie the game at six in the first quarter. The second opened the scoring in the third quarter and was a 23-yard score to pull Bloomer even at 12. Overall Strand caught six passes for 165 yards and added an interception on defense for good measure.

Aiden Meador had 69 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown to lead the Saints (0-3, 0-1).

Hudson 13, Chi-Hi 8

At Hudson, the Raiders edged the Cardinals in a defensive battle in the Big Rivers.

Xander Neal caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mason Von Haden with 19 seconds left to close the Cardinals within one score before the Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt to clinch the win. Two Rylan Schultz runs helped the Raiders take a 13-0 lead. Schultz's second 2-yard touchdown run came early in the third quarter after an interception.

Von Haden completed 19 of 30 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also running for a team-best 59 yards on 21 carries. Jaylyn Smith caught five passes for 31 yards with Sam Hebert adding four catches for 26 yards for the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1), who outgained the Raiders in total yards by a 228-112 margin and had 18 first downs compared to just eight for Hudson.

Steele Homme had 24 rushing yards for Hudson (2-1, 1-0).

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14

At Fall Creek, the Orioles remained unbeaten by besting the Crickets to open Cloverbelt action.

Fall Creek (2-1, 0-1) carried a 7-0 lead into the second half following Brian Birdsall scoring run in the second quarter. Madden Mahr returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for a score to close Stanley-Boyd within 7-6 and Landon Karlen later added a short touchdown to put the Orioles in front 13-6. Mahr added another score on a long touchdown reception and after Fall Creek cut the gap to six at 20-14 on an Isaac Steinke 14-yard touchdown, Stanley-Boyd (3-0, 1-0) added one more score to close out the win.

Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12

At Cadott, the Lakers (2-1, 1-0) scored a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Hornets (0-3, 0-1).

Alma Center Lincoln 74, Cornell 0

At Alma Center, the Hornets blanked the Chiefs in an 8-man battle.

Preston Fredrickson ran for 26 yards on nine carries for Cornell (0-2).

Jace Paul threw for 156 yards and five touchdowns and added one rushing score for the Hornets (1-1). Ben Ross and Stevie Werre each had two scoring grabs in the victory.

Gilman 50, Bruce 12

At Bruce, the Pirates (2-0) jumped out to a 44-6 lead at the break on the way to an 8-man victory over the Red Raiders (1-1).

