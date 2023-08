WHITEWATER — The Bloomer volleyball team capped its first weekend of competition by winning the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open on Saturday, putting together an unbeaten effort over the two-day tournament.

The Blackhawks beat Kenosha Tremper (25-18, 25-13), Prescott (25-21, 25-21), New Berlin Eisenhower (25-13, 25-20) and Milton (12-25, 25-14, 15-11) on Saturday after winning four matches on Friday.

Katlyn Jones led Bloomer (8-0) with 35 kills while adding a team-best 32 digs and tying CC Seibel and Amelia Herrick for the team lead with six aces each Saturday. Seibel had 20 kills, Mazi Day added 14 and Isabel Rubenzer finished with 13 kills. Herrick had 74 assists and 21 digs for the 'Hawks.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 2, Superior 2

At Superior, the Cardinals and Spartans battled to a tie.

Colby Stoll scored on a penalty kick and Grant Von Haden added a goal on an assist from Colby Stoll for the Cardinals.

Girls Tennis

Chi-Hi 1-2 at Wausau West

At Wausau, the Cardinals were 1-2 on the final day of a two-day invite.

Chi-Hi defeated Wausau East 4-3 and fell to Rhinelander 4-3 and Wausau West 7-0. Doubles teams had a sweep in the win over the Lumberjacks as the No. 1 team of Makenna Johnston and Jael Polnaszek, No. 2 tandem of Emma McIlquham and Olivia Butak and No. 3 team of Georgia Romanowski and Avery Merconti were victorious in straight sets, as was Jillian Wik at No. 3 singles.

No. 2 doubles Anna Ebner and Kam Glamann and No. 3 McIlquham and Butak earned hard-fought wins in three sets against the Hodags while Merconti also scored a three-set win at No. 4 singles.

Cross Country

Chi-Hi's Chen, Cihasky 11th at Husky invite

At Eau Claire, Jordan Chen and Ben Cihasky were each 11th in their respective races for the Cardinals at the Husky invite.

Chen was 11th in the girls race in 20 minutes, 10.5 seconds as New Richmond's Marah Benedict (18:20.4) was victorious. As a team the Cardinals were sixth with 164 points as other top finishers were Abby Merconti (25th), Noelle Simetkosky (32nd), Ireland McQuillan (48th) and Zoey Eckwright (50th). Holmen won the girls team title with 55 points, two in front of Menomonie.

Cihasky completed the boys race in 16:39.4 with Hudson's Addisu Haverly (15:38.9) leading a train of three Raiders at the front of the field with the win. Mason Fredrickson (24th), Cole Gilles (47th), Austin Kruger (49th) and Micah Uttecht (61st) were the other scoring runners for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals were seventh with 191 points. Hudson rolled to the team title with 28 points and Eau Claire Memorial was second with 48.

