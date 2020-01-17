Bluffside trail project causes concern for neighbors, excitement for mountain bikers

A popular hiking and biking trail near Grandad Bluff is getting a makeover. But the changes are causing concerns among neighbors of the trail.
A new masterplan for the trail introduced by the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, in collaboration with the city of La Crosse, shows improvements and additions to a trail known as Grandma's Gateway, including two new access points.
Residents who live near the trail, namely on 29th Street and Ebner Coulee Road where the new access points will be, raised concerns to the Parks Department on Thursday night, asking the city to reconsider.
"We know our streets," said Christine Clair, a resident of Ebner Coulee Road, who spoke on behalf of more than 20 neighbors. "I'm telling you we know our neighborhood and we're concerned about the safety issues."
Other neighbors to the trail spoke out at the packed meeting, listing such concerns as late notification from the city, plans for parking, pedestrian safety and mudslide risks.
"This is undisturbed land," said Tracie Blumentritt, who lives on 29th Street.
She said she is in support of trails as long as the proper research is done. "It's not about the trails, it's about the lack of due diligence," Blumentritt said.
At the meeting, the city denied removing the plans altogether, but amended them to put one segment of the trail that sits high on the bluff on hold. They plan on studying the space more to ensure bluff integrity will remain intact before considering it to the masterplan.
"While we obviously hold in high regards our ability to offer recreational opportunity," said Parks Department Director Jay Odegaard. "As a city employee, our No. 1 priority is public safety."
City officials also said they had taken certain steps to plan for the trail — including collecting environmental impact studies from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Fish and Wildlife Service —collaborated with the International Mountain Bicycling Association to create the trail, and are working with the city engineering department to monitor traffic increases.
The new trail is multi-use, serving both hikers and bikers.
Members of ORA spoke out to emphasize that its goal is to create trails that complement the existing environment, not harm it.
"Sustainable trails," said Kurt Schroeder, president of ORA, "that's our thing."