Bluffside trail project causes concern for neighbors, excitement for mountain bikers

A popular hiking and biking trail near Grandad Bluff is getting a makeover. But the changes are causing concerns among neighbors of the trail.

A new masterplan for the trail introduced by the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, in collaboration with the city of La Crosse, shows improvements and additions to a trail known as Grandma's Gateway, including two new access points.

Residents who live near the trail, namely on 29th Street and Ebner Coulee Road where the new access points will be, raised concerns to the Parks Department on Thursday night, asking the city to reconsider.

"We know our streets," said Christine Clair, a resident of Ebner Coulee Road, who spoke on behalf of more than 20 neighbors. "I'm telling you we know our neighborhood and we're concerned about the safety issues."

Other neighbors to the trail spoke out at the packed meeting, listing such concerns as late notification from the city, plans for parking, pedestrian safety and mudslide risks.

"This is undisturbed land," said Tracie Blumentritt, who lives on 29th Street.

She said she is in support of trails as long as the proper research is done. "It's not about the trails, it's about the lack of due diligence," Blumentritt said.