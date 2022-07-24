Bob Nester: Houska tent people -- How's that working out?

The La Crosse Parks director said the other day that he didn't know what is to become of the city's “unsheltered” now residing in Houska Park. Nor does any other community that has followed the failed example of tolerance and enabling of these lost souls.

Millions of dollars have now been spent locally to come up with non-solutions. Is there a remedy to this problem? Considering that we didn't used to have this scourge, I'd say there is.

What's different today? Oh, the do-gooders will tell you that things are different in 2022. Drug problems, broken homes, mental illness, social pressures. Baloney.

We used to have segregation, Hitler, A-Bomb testing, polio, the draft and many other worse challenges -- and we had very few tent people -- none here that I recall.

Shackled by their self-loathing, major changes for these people will not come through never-ending handouts.

What's missing? Vagrancy laws.

A reinstatement of such ordinances would eliminate nearly all the homeless. Vagrants would be charged, taken into custody, given a bath, haircut, shave and new clothing (local churches could raise the needed men's clothing in one Sunday). County Human Services could then drive these new men to apply for jobs and give them one week's lodging and food. They are then on their own.

The doctor-certified mentally ill could begin institution intake to help them. The drunks can be required to attend AA daily and get a signature at meetings to prove they attended, just like parolees do now.

Time for a different approach.

Bob Nester

Onalaska