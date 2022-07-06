 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body recovered from river in Buffalo County

  • 0

The body of a 61 year old woman was found yesterday afternoon in the Mississippi River.

Shortly after 4 p.m., some individuals fishing in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River in Buffalo found the body and called police. The location of the body was determined to be in Buffalo County, but the Winona County Sherriff’s Office and Winona Dive Rescue helped with the response and investigation.

The person was identified, but the name is being withheld pending family notification. Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the situation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A castle fit for a hobbit

A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News