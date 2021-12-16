Boodles is looking for a place to call home! This adorable young man came in to us as a stray... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Television producer Kyle Peltz is always looking for unique criminal justice stories, and he found what he was looking for in the death of Bar…
A couple of Saturdays ago, on my 25th birthday, I was standing in the doorway of my mom’s bedroom repeating questions a nurse was asking on th…
Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Jan. 15 will be the last day for the Redemption Bookstore at 201 Sand Lake Road in the Center 90 shopping center in Onalaska, unless someone c…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Instead of a new road through the marsh, the state is now proposing reconstruction of U.S. Highway 53 and state Highways 35 & 16.
A 40-year-old La Crosse man faces 60 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen child.
If an unarmed protester fails to submit to an armed civilian’s order to halt, can he shoot? It seems so.
La Crosse County health officials continue to stress vaccination, masking and avoiding large gatherings as COVID infections remain very high.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.