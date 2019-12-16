Boone steps up in Cook's absence

Still, Cook is hard to replace. He entered Sunday fourth in the NFL in rushing. With nine carries for 27 yards, he now has 1,135.

Cook didn’t speak to the media after the game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he had no update on the injury.

“Hopefully, he can get healed quickly and ready to go,” said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. “Tough to see him go down in any capacity. He is going to do all he can, I know that, to be at full strength. ... We’ve got to be a resilient football team when you face a little adversity and one of your better players goes down. We’ve got to be able to pick up the slack.”

That’s what the Boone did Sunday.

“He was outstanding,” Cousins said. “I can’t say enough about Mike. ... He’s going to be a good back in this league for a long time if he stays at it because he has all the ability.”

It marked the second time in three games Cook has left a game in the third quarter with what was termed a shoulder injury. He left a 37-30 loss at Seattle on Dec. 2 with what was later called a chest injury.

Cook returned Dec. 8 against Detroit and played the whole game. He was unavailable for comment after Sunday’s game.