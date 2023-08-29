The scoreboard doesn't always tell a full story.

Chi-Hi boys soccer coach believes that is the in regards to goalkeeper Rory Hudson.

The junior netminder made 12 saves in his first varsity start on Tuesday as the Cardinals fell to Wisconsin Rapids in a nonconference matchup 6-1 at Dorais Field.

A 1-1 game through the first 30 minutes, the Red Raiders (2-1) scored twice in the final eight minutes to take a 3-1 lead into halftime. Coming out of the break, Ben Weidman scored at 46 minutes and 58 seconds before Daley Knoll added back-to-back goals four minutes apart at the midpoint of the second half.

“Rory kept us in it as long as he could," Ali said. "We didn’t give him any help and the big thing was we were ball chasing. We got ourselves out of position, we weren’t recovering well defensively and we just made a lot of mistakes defensively to keep ourselves in there. The few counter attacks we had we put ourselves in decent (position), we just didn’t have that last touch.”

Overall Hudson faced 20 total shots and was active in the net, moving around to make saves. Sophomore Mitchell Schroetter started in Saturday's 2-2 tie in Superior, a game the Cardinals led 1-0 at the half.

“Mitchell had a good game and we can put that tie on me," Ali said. "I made a bad halftime adjustment up there which put us in a bad spot which led to those goals being scored. But the boys rallied and we switched things back and they scored the equalizer. We even came close to scoring a winner a couple times late in that game. We just couldn’t find that last rush.”

Ali said the plan is for the two to share the spot in net and be ready to see the field whenever they aren't starting there. Schroetter played the field in Tuesday's game and Hudson was available off the bench Saturday.

“Right now him and Mitchell are rotating and we’re confident in both of them," Ali said. "But right now they’re really even so it’s tough for us to pick one right now and say the other one gets to sit. He played a really, really good game tonight and so it’s one of the reason that score line was not worse.”

Aiden Armagost opened the scoring with a header at 6:21 for the Red Raiders. Chi-Hi came back with its lone goal of the game at 12:08 when Gubgnit Mason knocked home a shot to even the game. The score stayed that way until Armagost knocked home a rebound at 32:37 and Marcelo Torres spun through the Cardinal defense to find the back of the net at 37:46.

The Cardinals (0-1-1) return to action on Thursday, opening the Big Rivers season at Hudson. Chi-Hi plays back at Dorais Field next Tuesday versus Marshfield.

“We’re still working," Ali said. "I don’t want people to look at this score line – and (Wisconsin) Rapids is a really good team – this is not who we are. It’s not who we’re going to be.”

