I waited for it with as much anticipation as Christmas Eve.
Each year, my mom would drive me to the American Legion in Alma. On a Saturday afternoon, I would join a few dozen other excited kids to watch the ever-increasing popular animated holiday special, “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
It was different back then in the late ’60s and early ’70s when you didn’t have your own disk or DVR of your favorite holiday specials. There weren’t marathons of Christmas shows running 24 hours a day on cable. If you missed it, you missed it until next December. There was no way to record the shows, no way to search for it elsewhere. The excitement of seeing them was always high.
So, despite the uncomfortable, cold gray-colored folding chairs with the noisy film projector at the back of the room, the movie was special — in color and on a big screen.
The excitement didn’t end when the show concluded with Burl Ives singing, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Santa would magically appear as the credits would start to run.
Even better, he would have a brown lunch sack filled with hard candy, peanuts (usually unsalted) and an apple.
In recent years, I’ve watched “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” many times each Christmas season with my kids. And when I do, I still recall sitting on those hard, cold metal chairs at the Legion, and the wonderful, brown lunch sacks filled with Christmas candy and peanuts.
— Brad Quarberg of La Crosse
