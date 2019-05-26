“Social justice,” also known as “diversity and inclusion,” is the dominant discourse on college campuses these days. Its goals are noble, but its methods have proven ineffective.
Policing language and reporting microaggressions will do little to stop racists from being racists or sexists from being sexists. Meanwhile, the greatest injustices of our time -- economic and environmental injustices -- remain relatively unchecked.
If we want more diverse student populations in the UW System, all who agree with Martin Luther King Jr’s dictum that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” should focus their ire on the way we fund our public schools.
Unsurprisingly, the Association for Equity in Funding has found that “the quality of educational opportunity in Wisconsin now largely depends on where you live, and the relative affluence of your family and community.”
It’s well known that poverty correlates with low educational performance, and that under-represented groups are affected disproportionately by poverty. Those who believe in liberty and justice for all Wisconsinites should support Gov. Evers’ efforts to overhaul the state's school funding formula to account for poverty.
If we want progressive social change, we need to stop labeling people according to their sex, gender and skin color and focus on unjust laws.
We must revive MLK’s language of our common humanity and his dream of freedom and equality for all.
Without equal access to education, many of our fellow citizens will continue to lack the liberty to pursue happiness, which concerns us all whether we realize it or not.
Bradley Butterfield, La Crosse
