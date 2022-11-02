 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 gifts for the outdoor enthusiast

Looking for gifts for the outdoor enthusiast in your life? Here are some great ideas for the outdoorsy person in your life:

1.  A hiking or camping backpack - This is a great gift for someone who loves to hike or camp. There are many different types and styles of backpacks to choose from, so you can find one that suits their needs and preferences. The one featured below is packable so you can leave it in your camping gear or pack it in your carry-on for day excursions.

2.  A camping tent - With so many different types and styles of tents to choose from, you can be sure to find one that fits a certain camping style.

3.  A set of camping chairs - There is nothing better than kicking your feet up after a hard day of hiking in the outdoors. 

4.  A camp utensil set - The best part of camping is the food! This utensil set has everything you need for meal prep and is portable for easy storage.

5.  A hiking or camping book - There are many different types of hiking and camping books available, and the one featured below is a collection of essays inspired by John Muir, the father of the national parks system and the phrase: “The mountains are calling and I must go.”

6.  Bring the pup and keep them around! This portable tie out overhead line will keep your camp neighbors happy and your pup safe. 

All photos provided by Amazon.
