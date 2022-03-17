Air sealing is an easy fix for a leaky home

Dry skin in the winter could signal air leaks in your home. So can higher-than-usual utility bills.

To ensure that’s not the case, start by checking for open, airy spaces in the attic flooring, basement, foundation and crawl spaces and along window and door frames. Pesky air leaks can be as easy to find as looking for gaps in older floorboards and around electrical outlets. Use the back of your hand to detect any airflow in these spaces. Or light an incense stick and hold it against these areas and watch for drifting smoke, which indicates a leak.

Air sealing can reduce heating and cooling costs by an average of 15%

“If not properly air sealed, even the most efficiently insulated home cannot prevent air from leaking through,” said Andrew Larson, owner of Larson Home Services. “It takes more energy to heat and cool a home riddled with air leaks, even an insulated one. As heat in winter rises, more air is needed to replace it. And that new air is typically drawn into the house from one of several of these key — and weakest — areas in a home.”

Some of these gaps and cracks may exist in and around recessed lighting, flues and chimneys, and open stud cavities. They’re not as difficult to fix as you might think. Easy fixes can include everything from spray foam and sealants to door sweeps, caulking and weather-stripping. Installing storm windows over single-pane windows, or replacing older windows with energy-efficient ones, is another solution. Sometimes in older homes, baseboards and corner boards can even shrink or shift over time, something that can be rectified with a bit of caulk. Cracks and holes in attic walls of older homes can be filled with spray foam.

Air sealing is a “one-and-done” repair

According to Larson, homeowners interested in hiring a contractor to search for leaks should make sure whoever they hire is well-trained in home-science and understands why it is important to air seal correctly, otherwise it can exacerbate the problem.

Left untreated, air leaks can result in moisture becoming trapped between walls, under flooring, around rim joists and in open plumbing or electrical spaces throughout the attic, creating a perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew.

Improved indoor air quality

Once the building is properly air sealed, homeowners will notice a definite decrease in outside noises, less pollen and fewer insects entering the home and better humidity control, Larson said.

“Sealing air leaks and installing high-quality insulation are two of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy-efficiency, indoor air quality and comfort in a home. Plus, your air conditioner and furnace don’t have to work as hard,” Larson said. “Wisconsin even offers a rebate for homeowners who undergo this process, which is a definite added benefit.”

And, of course, skin that’s not so dry.

