Your bathroom can be a beautiful, luxurious space to relax. But it may be quite the opposite if you have an older home — one with a stained tub, moldy shower or no shower at all, or simply outdated, unattractive fixtures.

If you’ve been dreaming of transforming your bathroom, it may be a lot easier and more cost-effective than you think. For residents of the La Crosse area who want to learn more about bathroom remodeling, the best people to talk to are the design professionals at The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc., a local home improvement center owned by Miles Wilkins with a GuildQuality customer satisfaction rating that places them among the top 100 contractors nationwide.

Here are some of the most effective remodels he recommends:

Aging at home safely

At the top of Wilkins’ list is an update that will not only make your bath more beautiful, it will also make it safer.

“Safety is a factor at any age because the bathroom is the most common place for accidents in the home. It’s especially important for seniors and people with mobility issues,” said Wilkins. “A traditional bathtub is 15-17 inches high in an old bathroom, some people literally can’t get in and out of it.”

The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. can replace your old tub with a modern shower that’s easy for anyone to access, even people with a wheelchair. Grab bars and bench seating can also be added. Or you can choose a tub-shower combination. For an economical solution, Miles recommends a nonporous acrylic material, which makes the shower or tub easy to maintain and resistant to mildew and mold. The company also offers solid surface and tile options for the tub/shower makeover.

Upgrading your toilet

Comfort height toilets can remove the struggle of getting up and down from lower toilets found in most older homes. There are more choices than ever before in toilet design, including round bowls and the increasingly popular elongated bowls. Newer toilets are also quieter and offer the advantage of lower water usage. Whatever your needs, you will find a perfect solution at The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc.

Amazing new bathroom technology

The technological revolution has also brought some exciting new products for the bathroom. For a relaxing spa-like bath, how about a ceiling fan with Bluetooth speakers and the shifting colored lights of chromotherapy? Or a heated vanity mirror that won’t fog?

Technology is also why bidets — yes, bidets — have become increasingly popular.

“If you’ve never used one, the idea might make you uncomfortable,” said general manager Ryan Nohrenberg. “But they now have water temperature settings, integrated fans for drying and UV lights to sterilize the bowl.”

Not only are bidets on display in The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. showroom, but you can even try one out in the customer restrooms.

Why The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. is your best choice for home improvement

There really is no other home improvement company in the La Crosse area that can offer what The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. does.

“What makes us stand out is that we’re a full-service company. We have a huge, 15,000-square-foot showroom where you can see all the products and accessories available. And we also have a complete staff — carpenters, plumbers, electricians, flooring people, drywall people,” Wilkins said. “We’re truly a one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs.”

You simply can’t improve on the home improvement experience The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. provides.

For more information, visit theboardstoreonline.com.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.