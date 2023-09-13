If you’ve been thinking about making improvements to your home — anything from installing new windows to remodeling your kitchen — there’s no better place to begin than the 2023 Fall Home Show at The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc.

This year's Fall Home Show runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 — the best time to explore the 15,000-square-foot showroom at The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc.

“It’s an opportunity to discover what’s new and available in today’s home improvement market,” said Miles Wilkins, owner of The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. “And you’ll be able to see live displays of just about everything that will go into your project.”

See, feel and touch

You’ll be living with your home improvement choices for many years to come, so just looking at what’s available on a salesperson’s iPad, a website or the aisles of a big box store is simply not enough.

“At the Fall Home Show, you’ll be able to see, feel and touch,” Wilkins said. “Whether it’s a bathroom or kitchen remodel, new windows, doors or siding, we have fully finished rooms as well as functioning displays of just about everything that will go into your project. And we make sure there’s plenty of staff here to demonstrate how things work and help you out with any questions.”

Choosing the right colors and textures can be tricky, and you need more than just imagination to visualize how your selections will look in your home. At The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. showroom, their Design Center allows you to lay out the materials that appeal to you — tiles, cabinet finishes, flooring and more — to see how well they work together.

And that’s just the beginning. Before you finalize your plans, one of the design consultants at The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. will come to your home, check the layout and take measurements to ensure that your choices are the ideal solution for your space.

Begin your project now — before prices go up in 2024

One of the best things about the Fall Home Show is that everyone who attends will receive special discounts, good for a year — and there’s also another way you can save big on costs.

“It’s a good idea to get your paperwork done before the end of the year, because the price of everything — from manufacturers to labor — inevitably increases at the beginning of the year,” said Wilkins.

La Crosse’s only one-stop home improvement shop

Not only is The Board Store Home Improvements, Inc. vast showroom unique, from start to finish their process avoids the pitfalls and annoyances you could experience with other companies. That’s because everything is done by their own full-time staff.

“Some companies may have installers, but we’re the only ones that have our own plumbers and electricians, too,” said Wilkins. “You can’t get this anywhere else. We’re a one-stop-shop, the only one within 200 miles or more of the La Crosse area.”

For more information, visit theboardstoreonline.com.

